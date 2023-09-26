Motorcycle riders without helmets banned from entering city roads: CTO

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mus­tansar Feroze has instructed the traffic police not to allow any motorcyclist without a helmet to enter the main roads of the city. According to the orders of the CTO, the entry of motorcycle riders without helmets has been stopped on important highways including Mall Road, Canal Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Gul­berg and the motorcycles of such citizens will also be stopped. Ac­cording to Mustansar Feroze, it is absolutely crucial for motorcycle riders to wear helmets while us­ing important and busy highways. This rule applies to everyone, in­cluding officials and employees of semi-government organizations. If someone continuously violates this rule, they will face legal consequences under the negligence provisions. It’s important to note that no exceptions will be made for any official or semi-government organization employee. Cases will be registered against persis­tent violators, and they will be held ac­countable for their actions. He further informed that there will be blockade on Shahdara, GT Road, Barki Road, Be­dian Road, Raiwind Road, Rohi Nala Ferozepur Road, besides Multan Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Khayaban Jinnah Road, Pico Road. The canal will also be closed in remote areas. CTO Mustansar Feroze said that strict measures are be­ing taken to protect precious lives. The primary goal of these strict measures is to protect precious lives, he said. It’s important for everyone’s safety that motorcycle riders wear helmets while riding on the highways. Safety should always be a priority, he added.