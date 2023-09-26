Murad and Ghazala lift All Pakistan Ranking Badminton men, women singles titles 

LAHORE - Murad Ali (KP) and Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively in the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament that concluded at the Garrison Sports Complex Bahawalpur Cantt. Lt Gen Saqib Mehmood Malik (HI)M, Corps Commander Bahawalpur, graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes amongst the finalists. Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) President Wajid Ali Chaudhry and former national champions M Zubair and M Usman were also present on the occasion. In the men’s singles final, Murad Ali beat Irfan Saeed Bhatti (Wapda) by 23-21, 23-25, 21-17. In women’s singles final, Ghazala Siddique beat Palwasha Bashir by 16-21, 21-18, 21-18. In the men’s doubles final, Ali Larosh/Awais Zahid beat Murad Ali/Shoaib Riaz 21- 19, 14-21, 21-10 while in the women’s doubles final, Saima Waqas/Ammarah Ishtiaq beat Mahoor Shahzad/ Ghazala Siddique by 21-16, 11-21, 21-16.