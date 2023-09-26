Tuesday, September 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mushaal felicitates Saudi Arabia on national day

Mushaal felicitates Saudi Arabia on national day
Agencies
September 26, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights Mushaal Mullick has felicitated the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on the occasion of its national day. In a mes­sage issued here, she ex­tended her heartiest con­gratulations to the Saudi King, Crown Prince and the Royal family, saying that Saudi Arabia witnessed a spate of developments and prosperity under its lead­ership. The services of the Saudi Royal family for Islam and Muslims cannot be overlooked, she stated and added that Pakistanis consider Saudi Arabia as their second home. Mush­aal said that Saudi Arabia has always fully supported the stance of Kashmiris on the Kashmir issue, adding that Kashmiris have hopes that Saudi Arabia will play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue. 

Past in Perspective

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023