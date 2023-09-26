Nawaz homecoming on October 21 is final: Shehbaz

LONDON - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar Monday said that economy would be Nawaz Sharif’s narrative in the upcoming elections. If given a mandate again, they said the party will take Pakistan to the path of development again. Speaking to the reporters after meeting Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz and Dar said that the narrative of the PML-N will be defined by the fact that Pakistan progressed under Nawaz from 2013 till 2017 and then his government was dislodged and the jour­ney of Pakistan’s economic progress was halted.

Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif’s programme for Pakistan return was final. “The programme is final for October 21 and Mian Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan. There will be a historic welcome for him.” He added: “I appeal to all PML-N representatives, leaders and workers to travel internationally after October 21 and prepare for a resounding welcome for Nawaz Sharif. There are many who wish to meet their leader in London but now they should plan to meet him in Pakistan and welcome him there.”

When asked what would be PML-N’s narrative ahead of the general elections, Shahbaz clearly said that Nawaz and the PML-N would go to the pub­lic on the basis of their performance of delivery and economic development under the tenures. “Nawaz Sharif is the builder of Pakistan. He ended 20-hour load-shedding, facilitated billions in investment into CPEC, produced electricity of 12,000 megawatts, boosted employment, agriculture and exports; indus­tries started working again; inflation was at its lowest; GDP was higher than 6.5%. Nawaz Sharif is returning to continue that same journey for prosperity in the country, for the people of Pakistan,” Shehbaz said. Dar said that the PML-N’s narrative is simple and straight. He added, “The Imran Khan experiment made Paki­stan the 42nd economy. Our narrative is that we need to make Pakistan best performing again, to the same level of growth and progress as it was in 2013-2017. Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N has done this before and we are capable of doing it again if a mandate is given. Our narrative is to reverse the destruction caused by the Imran Khan government.”