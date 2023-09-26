'No deal for PTI as May 9 orchestrators will have to face law'

As the former ruling party has been trying to extract some concessions after the May 9 fallout, sources say the reports circulating about a deal reached between the establishment and the PTI are totally false.

They further said that the meetings held by Muhammad Ali Durrani – a member of the federal cabinet of Shaukat Aziz during Pervez Musharraf’s rule – were designed by himself.

In this connection, the sources noted that the PTI was trying to give an impression of normalizing the relations with the establishment through a deal with some circles spreading the rumours that those responsible for the May 9 mayhem would get leniency.

The basic aim behind this campaign, they added, was an attempt to obtain political advantage before distribution of tickets for the upcoming general elections.

However, according to the sources, the planners, executors and handlers of the May 9 episode would have to face law – a repetition of what the military leadership under Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir had made it clear soon after the violent acts.

Those who orchestrated the May 9 events won’t be forgive, the sources said in response to what has been reported by some elements on mainstream and social media as well as their statements – directly or indirectly.

Soon after the May 9 episode, the military leadership had stated that the time had come to punish the masterminds of the May 9 violence who had mounted the hate-ripened and politically-driven rebellion against the state and the state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country.

"In this regard, efforts to create distortions and attempts to take refuge behind imaginary and mirage human rights violations to create smoke screen for hiding the ugly faces of all involved, are absolutely futile and do not stand the abundantly collected irrefutable evidences," the ISPR had quoted the top brass as saying.

"Hostile forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create societal division and confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs will continue to be defeated with the full support of the nation,” the ISPR reported the army chief as asserting.

It is worth mentioning that it was repeatedly reported before and after the sentencing of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case he might be allowed to fly abroad and that some persons, including his wife Bushra Bibi, were playing a role to achieve the goal.

But at that time too, it was obvious that the rumours had been a part of the attempts to improve relations with the establishment and create a soft corner for the embattled PTI chief.