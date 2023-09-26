No one can be allowed to take law into his own hands: Gen Asim

RAWALPINDI - Dr Azad Marshall, Moderator / President Bishops (Church of Pakistan and Bishop of Raiwind) along with 13 member dele­gation of Christian communi­ty called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Mu­nir, NI (M) at the General Head­quarters on Monday.

According to a press release is­sued by the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual in­terest, religious and inter-faith harmony, were discussed. COAS lauded the contributions of Pa­kistani Christian community in national development, including promotion of quality education, healthcare and philanthrop­ic services and outstanding role played by them for the defence of the motherland.

COAS expressed deep respect for Christian community and stressed upon the need for pro­moting greater interfaith har­mony in society in order to fol­low Quaid’s true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.

COAS emphasised “Islam is a religion of peace and there is no space for intolerance and ex­tremism in Islam and society. No one can be allowed to take law in his own hands in a civilised society”. Christian Community members acknowledged Paki­stan Army’s efforts in combating terrorism and providing secure environment to the minorities in the country. They appreciated Army Chief’s gesture as an inspi­ration for Pakistani minorities to take greater and more active part in nation building and in re­storing their faith in a cohesive and tolerant society.