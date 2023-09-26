Tuesday, September 26, 2023
PAC organises Mehfil-e-Sama to mark Eid Milad un Nabi

APP
September 26, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Monday organized a Mehfil-e-Sama in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (S.A.W) celebrations.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed was the special guest of Mahfil-e-Sama while world-renowned Qawwal Raja Hamid Ali won the applause of the audience. Director PAC Waqar Ahmad, on the occasion, said that Qawwali was a unique way of expressing emotions and Islam spread in the Indian subcontinent through Qawwali. Qawwals expressed their love and devotion to Hazrat Muhammad(SAW) in a beautiful way while the art of Qawwali will never decline in Pakistan, he said.

Waqar said that Mahfil-e-Sama provides spiritual peace to a person and the Sufi saints promoted the message of peace, love, brotherhood and tolerance. He said that the listeners become enthralled by listening and feel themselves in a world, where hatred and narrow-mindedness do not even have a trace.

Tags:

APP

