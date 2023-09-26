Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday condemned in the strongest terms the latest senseless and deeply offensive act of desecra­tion of the Holy Quran that took place in The Hague, the Netherlands in front of some embassies of OIC mem­ber countries including Pakistan.

It is a deliberately provocative and Islamophobic act that has hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world. Such acts cannot be con­doned under the guise of freedom of expression, opinion and protest, said a Foreign Office statement.

Pakistan believes that freedom of expression comes with responsi­bilities. World governments should actively prevent racist and Islam­ophobic acts, which incite religious hatred, it said. “It is important for the international community to raise its voice against Islamophobia and work in concert to promote in­terfaith harmony. That was the spir­it behind the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assem­bly in 2022 to mark 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islam­ophobia,” the statement said.

It added: “Pakistan’s concerns have been conveyed to the Dutch authori­ties. We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Paki­stan and Muslims around the world and take active steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts.”