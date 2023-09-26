Pakistan’s Climate Stand

Pakistan’s struggle with climate change has been highlighted by the recent disastrous rains in Lahore and the floodings in the past. Pakistan takes on a crucial role in the global fight for climate change as it prepares for COP28. We have a chance to propagate the cause by promoting just policies and external assistance. By doing so, we can highlight the challenging realities that states like us confront, that is experiencing the disproportionate amount of the effects of climate change.

By actively participating in such international talks, Pakistan can draw attention to its situation and ask for both short-term aid and long-term assistance to build resilience. This interaction could have a profoundly positive impact by aiding the population’s most disadvantaged groups and promoting sustainable growth. Floods and droughts are just two examples of extreme weather changes that are occurring more frequently and severely in Pakistan. It is impossible to overestimate Pakistan’s vulnerability to these climate changes given the socioeconomic effects and its limited resource base.

Pakistan has an opportunity at COP28 to emphasise the seriousness of the problem and highlight the stark differences in how the climate is affecting different parts of the world. Pakistan can enlist foreign support to support its objectives by contributing positively to global discussions. With this help, we will be able to develop resilient systems that can survive future climate shocks in addition to helping with disaster recovery. Pakistan can work towards environmentally friendly technologies, renewable energy sources, and agricultural methods that are climate resilient. These programs would not only lower greenhouse gas emissions but also elevate Pakistan to the top spot in the region for sustainable development.

Pakistan has a great opportunity at hand to promote climate justice, push for just policies, win international backing, and promote sustainable development at the upcoming COP28. By taking the initiative on these fronts, Pakistan can help the world fight this existential threat, strengthen its resistance to climate change, and lessen the suffering of its vulnerable communities.