Pakistan Super League 9th edition to feature six teams, confirms PCB 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, scheduled next year, will feature six teams, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Monday. Chairman of PCB Manage­ment Committee Zaka Ashraf presided over the meeting of the PSL Governing Council at the National Cricket Acad­emy here. The high-profile meeting saw a wide range of issues being discussed, in­cluding the number of teams for the upcoming PSL 9. “The upcoming ninth season will be played with six teams. No additional team will be add­ed in the upcoming season,” stated PCB. “For the promo­tion and support of women’s cricket, the PCB will continue to explore opportunities for women’s league or exhibition matches during HBL PSL,” said PCB. Furthermore, the window for the upcoming PSL 9 was also decided in the PSL Governing Council meet­ing while the final schedule of the extravaganza will be confirmed in the next meet­ing. “The window for the upcoming season is decided between 8 February to 24 March 2024. A final schedule will be confirmed in the next meeting,” PCB shared.