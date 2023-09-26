“The Rosetta Stone is to language what the

telescope is to astronomy.”

–Richard Parkinson

The Rosetta Stone, discovered in 1799 in Egypt, became a key to deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs. This stone slab features inscriptions in three scripts: Greek, Demotic, and Egyptian hieroglyphs. By comparing the known Greek text with the Egyptian inscriptions, scholars such as Jean-François Champollion were able to unlock the mystery of hieroglyphic writing. The Rosetta Stone represents a significant breakthrough in Egyptology, allowing the translation of countless ancient texts and revealing insights into the rich history, culture, and beliefs of ancient Egypt.