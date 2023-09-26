Pharmacy sector can support ailing economy: Dr Arafat

DEEPALPUR-AIIMS Group of Colleges Chairman Dr Muhammad Arafat Chaudhry is developing the pharmacy sector in Pakistan to international standards. He says that special focus on the pharmaceutical industry can reduce unemployment to the great extent. In view of the economic situation at the country level, the pharmacy sector will be enabled in the future so that the pharmacy sector can become a support for the declining economy. AIIMS Group of Colleges has established pharmacy colleges in accordance with international standards in many small and big cities of the country, including Okara, Arifwala, Gujranullah, Karachi, Lahore, in view of the wider country’s interest, which not only in Pakistan but all over the world. Pharmacists will be provided in the pharmaceutical industry. These measures will not only reduce unemployment, but also make Pakistan a young country in the international pharmaceutical industry. He said that the five-year Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Ames College of Pharmacy not only makes students pharmacists, but they can also create employment for themselves and others with entrepreneurial skills. He said that Pakistan now has to step in the global pharmaceutical industry, for which we have started regular practical measures. Free travel and hostel facilities are also being provided to them. In the coming years, there will be revolutionary changes in the field of pharmacy in Pakistan, which will benefit a large number of young people.