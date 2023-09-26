Photo contest highlights BRI, CPEC projects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), has launched a nationwide photography competition aimed at showcasing the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahoor Ahmed chaired a meeting on Monday to review arrangements for the “Nationwide Best Belt & Road Initiative Projects Photography Competition,” which aims to capture the essence and impact of CPEC and other BRI projects in Pakistan.

The meeting, attended by senior officials from the ministry and its attached departments, was briefed about the aims and objectives of the photography competition, its procedure, and timeline.

Photos related to CPEC and BRI projects in Pakistan, categorized as “Infrastructure and Development,” “People and Stories,” and “Environmental Impact,” can be submitted by October 7. Winners will be announced on October 10, following evaluation by a panel of renowned photographers, artists, and relevant government bodies on October 8-9.

The prize distribution ceremony and exhibition, co-hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Pakistan-China Institute, will be held on October 12, 2023, and will be attended by dignitaries, officials, and the media. The Pakistan-China Institute will also organize a trip to China for award winners.