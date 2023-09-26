Tuesday, September 26, 2023
PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

Agencies
September 26, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Meterological De­partment (PMD) has fore­cast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. How­ever, rain-wind/thunder­shower is expected in south Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night. Ac­cording to the synoptic sit­uation, a shallow westerly wave was still prevailing over northern parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunder­shower occurred in Pun­jab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kash­mir. Hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country. The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Murree, Okara 45mm, Rawalpindi and Attock 26.

Agencies

