PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in south Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night. According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was still prevailing over northern parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country. The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Murree, Okara 45mm, Rawalpindi and Attock 26.