Police arrest three drug smugglers

PESHAWAR - In a successful operation, Shahpur Police Station officials have seized a substantial quantity of narcotics and apprehended three individuals involved in drug trafficking.

The operation was initiated based on a tip-off regarding ongoing drug trafficking activities. The police conducted a raid on a suspected residence, leading to the arrest of smugglers, said a news release on Monday.

During the operation, police apprehended three suspects who were part of an inter-provincial drug smuggling network.

The suspects were found in possession of a substantial quantity of illegal narcotics, including 3 kilograms of ice, 4 kilograms of heroin, and 5 kilograms of charas. Two of the arrested individuals are Afghan nationals, highlighting the transnational nature of this drug smuggling network. The police have registered a case against the suspects under narcotics and drug smuggling laws. Further investigation is currently underway to uncover more details about this illicit operation.