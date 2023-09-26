Tuesday, September 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest three drug smugglers

APP
September 26, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   In a successful operation, Shahpur Police Station officials have seized a substantial quantity of narcotics and apprehended three individuals involved in drug trafficking.

The operation was initiated based on a tip-off regarding ongoing drug trafficking activities. The police conducted a raid on a suspected residence, leading to the arrest of smugglers, said a news release on Monday.

During the operation, police apprehended three suspects who were part of an inter-provincial drug smuggling network.

The suspects were found in possession of a substantial quantity of illegal narcotics, including 3 kilograms of ice, 4 kilograms of heroin, and 5 kilograms of charas. Two of the arrested individuals are Afghan nationals, highlighting the transnational nature of this drug smuggling network. The police have registered a case against the suspects under narcotics and drug smuggling laws. Further investigation is currently underway to uncover more details about this illicit operation.

Past in Perspective

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023