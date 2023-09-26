Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Police prevent robbery, arrest suspect injured in encounter

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Tandojam police have claimed of foiling a robbery on Tando Kaiser link road by timely arriving at the spot where a group of robbers had planned to commit a crime. The police spokesman informed here on Monday that three suspected outlaws opened fire on the police while trying to escape. He added that one of the suspects, identified as Hassan Ali Jamali, sustained a gunshot in the firing and was rounded up but his two accomplices managed to escape. He said that the injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery while the police immediately started hunt for the escaped suspects. The spokesman added that the police were checking the previous criminal record of the injured suspect.

 

OUR STAFF REPORT

