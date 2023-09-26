Power rates hike will weaken economy, says Study forum

LAHORE - A special ses­sion of the Executive Council of Engineers Study Forum has urged the government not to raise power tariffs as it is not technically justified and would unduly raise inflation­ary pressures on the national economy including indus­try, agriculture and the poor people at large. Most power installations costs have long been recovered and in fact, the power rates should be reduced. The tariffs raise is only on adhoc basis without merit. Energy system pro­ductivity should be enhanced with reforms. The forum representative, participat­ed in an International high level conference in UK some years back which resolved for Power Tariffs reduction with aged Power System and to boost national economy. They demanded of the gov­ernment to set up a special technical commission at fed­eral level including techni­cal and economic experts to review and audit the existing power tariffs structure,