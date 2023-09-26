PPP hunting for electables

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is des­perate to win the general elections but there hardly seems a clear win­ner so far among the top political players. As the coalition government including the PPP bowed out last month, the PPP was fairly op­timistic to at least become the single largest par­ty. That optimism has largely vanished but the party has not lost the hope as the PPP hunts for the elusive electables.

PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari is pursuing the elect­able as well as new partners to achieve the goal. There have been no big announcements as yet.

Zardari did spend some time in Punjab recently and some politi­cians also joined the party but this was far from enough. The party needs some real strong candidates in Punjab to perform better. Seat adjustments with different parties could also fetch some results.

The electables always opt the par­ty which promises to form govern­ment and until now they are not too sure about the PPP. Things will be clearer after the homecoming of Pa­kistan Muslim League (Nawaz) su­premo Nawaz Sharif next month. A big event could be damaging for the PPP and the other parties in Punjab.

Rumours of corruption charges against PPP leaders fast-tracked by the National Accountability Bu­reau have also added to uncertain­ty. Zardari has told his party leaders recently that the situation was chal­lenging but not out of control. His meeting with PML (Quaid-e-Azam) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain re­mained positive and the later also urged the con­testing parties to stop attacking one anoth­er. This could be handy as the PPP and the PML-N have been engaged in a war of words in the recent weeks.

The PPP has evolved from its ear­ly populist roots but retains the im­pact of its founding context on its organizational dynamics. The PPP now operates as a conventional party, lacking the aggressive an­ti-system narrative.

A recent extraordinary meeting of the PPP’s Central Executive Commit­tee discussed the constitutional re­quirement for elections within 90 days despite the need for delimitation.

Some PPP insiders hinted at the possibility of legal action if elections were not held on time. The PML-N appears content with election delays amid speculation surrounding Sheh­baz Sharif as the favoured choice for the post of prime minister. However, PPP maintains that it stands for de­mocracy and the constitution.

The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has now hinted the polls could be held in the last week of Janu­ary. The three major political parties contesting are the PPP, the PML-N and the PTI. Two of them, the PPP and the PTI, have not welcomed the announcement. In 2018, general elections were held in Pakistan on July 25, marking the end of a five-year term by the PML-N-led government. The PTI emerged as the single larg­est party at the national level, both in terms of popular vote and seats. In the provincial context, PTI remained the largest party in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, the PPP retained its posi­tion in Sindh, and the newly-formed Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) be­came the largest party in Balochistan.

In Punjab, there was a hung man­date with the PML-N initially hav­ing a narrow lead in directly elected seats. However, after the inclusion of many independent MPAs, the PTI secured the largest share of seats and formed the government.

The PPP, it is evident, will have to work exceptionally hard to turn the situation in their favour. This will need winning the electables, mobilising the workers and some political compromises.