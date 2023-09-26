PPP leader’s property to be auctioned to recover dues: Lesco spokesperson

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LE­SCO) with the support of Punjab gov­ernment is vigorously continuing its operation against power thieves and defaulters. On the direction of Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engi­neer Shahid Haider, the Lesco team along with officers of the district gov­ernment visited the Iqra Cold Storage owned by PPP leader Azizur Rehman Chan, who is in default of Rs 612.6 million to Lesco, according to Com­pany spokesman here Monday.

He added that Rehman Steel Mill and Siddique Iron Industries owned by Azizur Rehman Chan, owed Rs 259.4 million and Rs 353.1 million to Lesco. The accused had closed down both his factories by showing defaults while not paying the dues of Lesco. Later on, Azizur Rehman Chan started a business in the name of Iqra Cold Storage, on which he had got an elec­tricity connection in the name of his relative but that electricity connec­tion had been disconnected.

On the other hand, it has also been decided to auction the property of the PPP leader Azizur Rehman Chan to recover the Lesco’s outstanding dues.

The Lesco Chief Engineer (Opera­tions) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer T&G Zafar Iqbal, SE Shalimar Umar Bilal, Public Relations Officer Rai Masood Kharal, and Assistant Com­missioner Shalimar Town and Teh­sildar Nauraiz Humayun were also present. Chief Engineer (Operations) Sarwar Mughal told media men that accused had misled the court and got issued warrants of Lesco officers. “We will fight to the last for this na­tional cause of curbing electricity theft and recovery from defaulters in the courts as well and in any case recovery will be made from all the defaulters,” he vowed. On this occa­sion, Lesco spokesman Rai Masood Kharl thanked the media representa­tives, citing that media was playing a crucial role in the ongoing opera­tion against electricity thieves and defaulters in creating awareness against electricity theft.