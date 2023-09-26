Property tycoon booked in land fraud case

Islamabad-Lohibher police have booked a renowned property tycoon and his marketing director for an offence under section 489F of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and initiated an investigation, as informed sources reported on Monday. The accused individuals have been identified as Sheikh Fawad Bashir, the Chairman of AAA Associates, and Wajahat Ali, Director of Marketing. An FIR was registered against them at Police Station (PS) Lohibher based on a complaint by Tahir Anwar Hashmi.

The complainant, Tahir Anwar Hashmi, a resident of Karachi, informed PS Lohibher officials that he had invested Rs 30.15 million with the real estate company “AAA Associates” in June 2022, and their contract was set to end in June 2023. He added that he demanded Rs 18.5 million from Director of Marketing Wajahat Ali, who issued a bank cheque number 93867703 dated 12 May 2023, signed by AAA Associates Chairman Sheikh Fawad Bashir in favour of the complainant. However, the bank cheque was subsequently dishonoured.

Later on, the complainant contacted Sheikh Fawad Bashir and Wajahat Ali, who transferred Rs 3 million into his account and issued another cheque for Rs 10.20 million, which was again dishonoured by a bank. Anwar Ali Hashmi appealed to the police to register a case against Sheikh Fawad Bashir and Wajahat Ali and to arrest them.

Police registered case number 705/23 under section 489F of PPC against the duo and initiated an investigation. A senior police officer of the capital city police informed the media that raids are being carried out to arrest the accused.