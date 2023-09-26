Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life source of guidance for us, says Balighur Rehman

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the Uswa-e-Hasana of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a source of salvation and guid­ance for us. Addressing a ceremony in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) “Building Islamic Soci­ety in the Light of teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)” at the Governor’s House here on Monday, he said Allah sent the Holy Prophet Haz­rat Muhammad (PBUH) as a mercy for all mankind, adding, love for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an integral part of our faith. The Governor Punjab said when the Arabs were passing through the age of ignorance, the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) gave them the message of Allah and enlightened them with the teachings of Islam. He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set an example of the highest character and forgiveness by forgiving his worst enemies on the occasion of the con­quest of Makkah. The Governor Pun­jab said that the problems of the pres­ent era can be solved by following the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said Islam gave rights to the downtrodden sections of the soci­ety and women in the age of ignorance when daughters were buried alive as soon as they were born. He said that the people should develop the habit of research, adding that our religion has placed great emphasis on research and critical thinking. The Governor Punjab said many false and unveri­fied things are spread on social media these days. He emphasized the need to take guidance from Sirat Tayyaba (PBUH) to solve our problems. Prof. Dr. Mufti Intikhab Ahmed Noori, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Saeedi, Maulana Shab­bir Ahmed Usmani, Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi and Prof. Dr. Huma­yun Abbas Shams and others spoke on this occasion.