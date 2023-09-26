PTI chairman shifted to Adiala Jail on IHC order

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was shifted to Adiala Jail from Attock prison on Tuesday following the Islamabad High Court order.

A day earlier, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ordered the authorities concerned to shift the PTI chairman from Attock prison to Adiala Jail.

IHC CJ Aamer Farooq expressed his annoyance over keeping an ‘under-trial prisoner’ in Attock prison instead of Adiala Jail and directed the concerned authorities to move the former prime minister – who is currently serving a three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case. – to the Adiala Jail.

Yesterday, a confusion arose when Naeem Panjhota, who is the spokesperson for the PTI chairman on legal affairs, claimed that the ousted premier had been shifted to the Adiala Jail.

However, the Adiala Jail administration refuted the lawyer’s claim.

Earlier today, heavy contingents of police reached the Attock prison to shift the former PM to the Adiala Jail. An 18-vehicle convoy — including 15 vehicles of Islamabad police, two armoured vehicles and an ambulance escorted Khan from Attock to Adiala Jail via motorway.