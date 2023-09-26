Punjab celebrates Saudi Arabia’s national day with fervour

LAHORE - For the first time in Punjab, Saudi Arabia’s national day was celebrated with fervor and enthusiasm, following the directive of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. Different celebrations were held to mark the national day of Saudi Arabia and roads were adorned with portraits and banners of Saudi Arabian leadership. In this regard, the CM emphasized that Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia are rooted in centuries-old cultural and economic partnerships. The deep and long standing relations between the two countries will continue to endure; he said and added that the bilateral friendship serves as an example for the entire world. He noted that the holy land of Hijaz holds a central place in our beliefs and is a fundamental center of spirituality.