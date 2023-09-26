Punjab celebrates Saudi Arabia’s national day with fervour

LAHORE - For the first time in Punjab, Saudi Arabia’s national day was celebrated with fervor and enthusiasm, following the directive of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi. Different celebra­tions were held to mark the national day of Saudi Arabia and roads were adorned with portraits and banners of Saudi Arabian leadership. In this re­gard, the CM emphasized that Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Ara­bia are rooted in centuries-old cultural and economic partnerships. The deep and long standing relations be­tween the two countries will continue to endure; he said and added that the bi­lateral friendship serves as an example for the entire world. He noted that the holy land of Hijaz holds a central place in our beliefs and is a fundamental center of spirituality.