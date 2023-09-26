Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Punjab will facilitate Sikh Yatrees from all over the world: CM Naqvi

Web Desk
9:34 AM | September 26, 2023
National

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi says Sikh Yatrees from all over the world will be fully facilitated during their visit of religious sites in the province.

He was addressing a ceremony in the honour of Sikh Yatrees from all over the world in Lahore.

He said the government is working for the provision of packed holy water of Nankana Sahib for the Sikh Yatrees on their return.

The Chief Minister also announced construction of road from Lahore to Kartarpur which is in dilapidated condition.

