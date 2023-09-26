Rana Sanaullah asks Sarfraz Bugti to stop worrying about Nawaz Sharif

Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab president Rana Sanaullah has asked Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti to stop worrying about Nawaz Sharif.

On September 25, Bugti, while talking to a news channel said Nawaz Sharif would be arrested upon arrival in Pakistan if he is denied bail by the courts.

The former premier is all set to reach Pakistan on October 21.

“Sarfraz Bugti should keep Sheikh Rasheed’s end in mind before commenting on Nawaz Sharif”, Rana Sanaullah responded.

The former minister claimed the people of Pakistan paid for the ‘conspiracy’ hatched against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader asked Sarfraz Bugti to stop worrying about Nawaz Sharif and focus on his ‘work’, as the former premier has always respected the rule of the law in the country.

Masses will decide, where will Nawaz Sharif go after landing in Pakistan, he added.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21. “Nawaz Sharif will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.