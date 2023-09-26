Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Rangers seize huge quantity of smuggled goods  

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -The Pakistan Rangers Sindh foiled multiple smuggling bids at the Hub check post located at the provincial border of Sindh and Balochistan. According to a spokesman for Rangers on Monday, during the drive, three suspects were also arrested. The Rangers seized 90 packets of Indian gutka, 150 packets of Indian snuff, 372.33 kg of mawa, 2 motorcycles and a bus. Seized goods were being smuggled from Quetta to Karachi and were to be sold in different areas of Karachi. The arrested accused along with the recovered goods were handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.

 

