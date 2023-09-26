Role of industry pivotal in country’s development: FCCI president

SIALKOT - President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Dr. Khurram Tariq paid a visit to the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association in Sialkot. The meeting commenced with a recitation of the Holy Quran by Umar-ul-Zaman. During the meeting, Dr. Khurram Tariq emphasized the pivotal role of the industry in the development of the country. He discussed the challenges faced by the industry and provided suggestions for their resolu­tion, along with addressing other pertinent issues.