Tuesday, September 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Secretary Sindh calls for preparation of welfare, rehabilitation schemes in Katchi Abadis

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Sindh Secretary for Human Settlement Authority Umar Farooq Bullo has directed the officers concerned to submit  schemes for the welfare and rehabilitation of the people of Katchi Abadis of the province without delay.
The Secretary issued such directives during his visit to the regional office of the Human Settlement Authority here on Monday. During the visit, he held an inspection of the record rooms as well as the presence of the officers and staff in the office and directed the sectional in charge of the office to ensure daily attendance and observe punctuality.  
The Secretary also emphasized the need to provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps by providing ownership rights to eligible persons of all Katchi Abadis of the Hyderabad region. He also directed the officers to resolve the genuine problems of the residents and ensure the provision of maximum facilities to them at their nearest.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1695627987.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023