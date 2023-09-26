Secretary Sindh calls for preparation of welfare, rehabilitation schemes in Katchi Abadis

HYDERABAD-Sindh Secretary for Human Settlement Authority Umar Farooq Bullo has directed the officers concerned to submit schemes for the welfare and rehabilitation of the people of Katchi Abadis of the province without delay.

The Secretary issued such directives during his visit to the regional office of the Human Settlement Authority here on Monday. During the visit, he held an inspection of the record rooms as well as the presence of the officers and staff in the office and directed the sectional in charge of the office to ensure daily attendance and observe punctuality.

The Secretary also emphasized the need to provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps by providing ownership rights to eligible persons of all Katchi Abadis of the Hyderabad region. He also directed the officers to resolve the genuine problems of the residents and ensure the provision of maximum facilities to them at their nearest.