Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Shahid Tarar meets Azerbaijan envoy

Our Staff Reporter
September 26, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Caretaker Minister for Communications & Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar met with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have been enjoying ideal fraternal relations for decades. After the recent launch of direct flights from Pakistan, Azerbaijan intends to connect the two countries by road and railway routes.

Promotion in bilateral economic cooperation will further strengthen the relations between the two countries. By connecting Pakistan to international transport routes, regional connectivity would be greatly enhanced.

Khazar Farhadov reiterated that connectivity to Azerbaijan, would enable Pakistan to gain access to European and Russian markets. The minister informed the envoy that the chairman for railways has already been directed to chalk out a roadmap for railway connectivity between the two countries.

Tarar said that the time has come to transform the bilateral relations into economic cooperation. In this regard, emphasis should be on all forms of communication, private sector development, and trade exploration. The minister said that plan to finalise the Transit Trade Agreement between the two countries should be expedited.

