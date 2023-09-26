Shakira reflects on her life post-split with Gerard Piqué

MADRID-Shakira has recently reflected on her life post-split with soccer player Gerard Piqué. Speaking to Billboard, the singer discussed about struggles in life while working as a single mother of two and music career. When asked she is happy and content about her life. To this, Shakira responded, “It’s a very short question for a very long answer.” The songstress told the outlet, “I don’t think everyone has access to happiness. It’s reserved for a very select number of people, and I can’t say I’m part of the club at this moment.” Earlier this month, E! News reported that the singer received the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, making her the first South American artist to earn the honour. Shakira pointed out that she had to control her emotions because of her children as she believed that nothing “can compensate for the pain destroying a family”. So, what kept her going? “Of course, I have to keep going for my children’s sake; that’s my greatest motivation,” she remarked. Shakira mentioned, “My biggest dream, more than collecting platinum albums and Grammys, was to raise my sons with their father. Overcome obstacles and grow old together. I know I’m not getting that now.” Shakira however hoped for “silver lining” amid her emotional and personal turmoil. “From there, my music has also taken new flight, and I suppose that’s the way life compensates. You subtract on one end and add on the other,” she added. Shakira concluded, “It’s pure mathematics. In my ninth life, I’ll tell you what the total is.”