SHO among two suspended over detaining citizens illegally

FAISALABAD - Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town has suspended two police officers including Station House Officer (SHO) of Chak Jhumra police sta­tion on charge of detaining a number of citizens behind bars illegally.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that SP Madina Town Hafiz Kamran Asghar conducted surprise visit to Chak Jhumra police station and found a number of citi­zens locked behind bars with­out registration of any case or complaint against them.

The SP expressed dismay over abuse of powers by the police officers and immedi­ately suspended SHO Chak Jhumra Asif Nadeem Butt and Muharrar Zaheer Jappa.

Meanwhile, City Police Of­ficer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal appointed Inspector Rana Mazhar-ul-Haq as new SHO of Chak Jhumra police station while further action against the suspended police officers was under progress, he added.

60 COPS PROMOTED

The police department promoted 60 police officials including 24 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) and 36 head constables here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan while CPO Faisalabad Usman Akram Gondal and DPOs of other three districts of the region were present in the meeting.

According to notification is­sued by RPO Dr Muhammad Abid, 24 ASIs were promoted to the rank of sub-inspectors and 36 head constables to the rank of ASIs.

UA CONSUL GENERAL VISITS UAF

US Consul General Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins has visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and discussed the area of mutual concerns.

The Vice Chancellor signed a Service Agreement for the 3rd English Access Micros­cholarship Program of USD 131,898.91 for 200 UAF stu­dents.

The US Consul General ap­preciated continuous support and collaboration of UAF for running the US Department of State’s supported English Language Programs at both campuses.

English Access Micros­cholarship Program aims to empower the students from underprivileged community through enhancing their Eng­lish language proficiency and the life skills.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan briefed the US Consul General about the history of UAF and its ongoing collaborations and partner­ships with the US and other countries.

He said that UAF is enjoying excellent ties with US univer­sities including University of California, Washington State University and others.

He called for the commenc­ing hybrid programs of learn­ing and research of UAF with the US universities.