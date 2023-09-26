Sicilian Mafia boss Messina Denaro dies in hospital

ROME - Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, captured in January after three decades on the run, died on Monday in hospital in central Italy. The 61-year-old had been treated for colon cancer while detained in a high-security jail in L’Aquila but was moved last month to hospital after his condition deteriorated. L’Aquila mayor Pierluigi Biondi confirmed the mobster’s death in hospital “following a worsening of his illness”. His death “puts the end to a story of violence and blood”, Biondi told the ANSA news agency. He thanked prison and hospital staff for their “professionalism and humanity”. It was “the epilogue of an existence lived without remorse or repentance, a painful chapter in the recent history of our nation”. Messina Denaro was one of the most ruthless bosses in Cosa Nostra, the real-life Sicilian crime syndicate depicted in the Godfather movies. He was convicted of involvement in the murder of anti-Mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992 and in deadly bombings in Rome, Florence and Milan in 1993. One of his six life sentences was for the kidnapping and subsequent murder of the 12-year-old son of a witness in the Falcone case.