Solangi for starting joint ventures with Russia in mass media

Caretaker Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday emphasised to start joint production and training programmes with Russia in the field of mass media.

During a meeting with Russian Deputy Minister for Information Bela Cherkesova, both reiterated to promote cooperation in the fields of mass media. Solangi invited the Russian Deputy Information Minister to visit Pakistan which she accepted.

The Russian Deputy Minister of Information also wished to extend cooperation with Pakistan in other spheres of life besides media. She said that Pakistani television dramas were very popular in Russia. The exchange of plays and other productions between the two countries was also discussed in the meeting.