Tuesday, September 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Solangi for starting joint ventures with Russia in mass media

Solangi for starting joint ventures with Russia in mass media
Web Desk
9:41 PM | September 26, 2023
National

 Caretaker Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday emphasised to start joint production and training programmes with Russia in the field of mass media.

During a meeting with Russian Deputy Minister for Information Bela Cherkesova, both reiterated to promote cooperation in the fields of mass media. Solangi invited the Russian Deputy Information Minister to visit Pakistan which she accepted.

The Russian Deputy Minister of Information also wished to extend cooperation with Pakistan in other spheres of life besides media. She said that Pakistani television dramas were very popular in Russia. The exchange of plays and other productions between the two countries was also discussed in the meeting.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023