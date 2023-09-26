Solangi participates in SCO’s Television Festival 2023 in China

NANJING - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday participated in the Television Festival 2023, organized by Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Nanjing, China. On the occasion, Murtaza Solangi met Chinese Minister for National Radio and TV Cao Shumin and thanked her for organizing the festival. During the meeting, both ministers expressed the resolve to enhance cooperation in the areas of television and radio. They vowed to promote innovation in media technology and exchange of journalist delegations. Murtaza Solangi called for initiating the Chinese Hour programme on Pakistan Television (PTV). He also stressed for promoting the activities of Chinese media in Pakistan.