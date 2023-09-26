Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Solangi participates in SCO’s Television Festival 2023 in China
STAFF REPORT
September 26, 2023
International, Newspaper

NANJING   -   Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcast­ing Murtaza Solangi on Mon­day participated in the Televi­sion Festival 2023, organized by Shanghai Cooperation Or­ganisation (SCO) in Nanjing, China. On the occasion, Mur­taza Solangi met Chinese Min­ister for National Radio and TV Cao Shumin and thanked her for organizing the festi­val. During the meeting, both ministers expressed the re­solve to enhance cooperation in the areas of television and radio. They vowed to promote innovation in media technol­ogy and exchange of journal­ist delegations. Murtaza So­langi called for initiating the Chinese Hour programme on Pakistan Television (PTV). He also stressed for promoting the activities of Chinese me­dia in Pakistan.

