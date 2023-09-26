Tuesday, September 26, 2023
US Assistant Secy of State arrives in Pakistan

US Assistant Secy of State arrives in Pakistan
OUR STAFF REPORT
September 26, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter yester­day arrived in Islamabad on an official visit. She will travel from September 25 to October 2 to Islamabad, Karachi, and Dhaka, said a US embassy state­ment. During her visit, the assistant secretary plans to meet with embas­sy and consulate staff to observe con­sular operations. She will also discuss consular issues with host govern­ment officials, the statement added. The embassy further said: “Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of US citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States.”

