US Assistant Secy of State arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter yester­day arrived in Islamabad on an official visit. She will travel from September 25 to October 2 to Islamabad, Karachi, and Dhaka, said a US embassy state­ment. During her visit, the assistant secretary plans to meet with embas­sy and consulate staff to observe con­sular operations. She will also discuss consular issues with host govern­ment officials, the statement added. The embassy further said: “Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of US citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States.”