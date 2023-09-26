US Assistant Secy of State arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter yesterday arrived in Islamabad on an official visit. She will travel from September 25 to October 2 to Islamabad, Karachi, and Dhaka, said a US embassy statement. During her visit, the assistant secretary plans to meet with embassy and consulate staff to observe consular operations. She will also discuss consular issues with host government officials, the statement added. The embassy further said: “Her trip underscores our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of US citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel and immigration to the United States.”