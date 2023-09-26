 US envoy, planning minister discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD - US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Monday called on Caretaker Plan­ning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Muhammad Sami Saeed and discussed matters of mutual interest between the two countries. During the meet­ing, the planning minister appreciated the support that Pakistan received from the United States (US) in the field of development coop­eration, bilateral trade and investment promotion. The two sides also exchanged views on matters of com­mon interest and expressed their resolve to enhance and strengthen the existing bilat­eral relations. Highlighting the government’s efforts for the revival of the national economy, Sami Saeed said it formed a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) aimed at attracting foreign investment in various sec­tors such as Mines and Min­erals, Agriculture, Informa­tion Technology and Energy. The minister invited US com­panies to explore the options to invest in these sectors. Ambassador Blome assured that the US would continue development cooperation between the two countries and support Pakistan in its efforts to revive the economy.