VC Secretaries Association elects office-bearers

TIMERGARA - Muhammad Zeb was elected as president and Ubaid Khuram as general secretary of the All Village Councils Secretaries’ Association Lower Dir.

The annual election was held at the District Council Hall Balambat here. A two-member election committee comprising Haroon Khan and Shahid Hussain supervised the elections. A total of 174 secretaries village councils and neighbourhood councils exercised their right to vote. Assistant Director Local Government and Rural Development Department Ameer Nizam Durani was also present on the occasion.

Three candidates including Muhammad Zeb, Salahud Din and Jehangir Khan were in the run for the president slot. Muhammad Zeb bagged 66 votes and was elected as president. A total of four candidates contested for the slot of vice president of them Luqman Hassan got 48 votes and elected as vice president. Ubaid Khuram bagged 73 votes and elected as general secretary and Ghufran bin Fazil bagged 97 votes and elected as finance secretary of the association.

The newly-elected president and general secretary thanked all the secretaries and promised that they would work hard for the rights of their colleagues.