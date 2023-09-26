Who will be the new Navy chief?

Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is set to retire on October 7 and a panel of five officers has been moved to the Ministry of Defence for appointment of new chief.

Admiral Niazi currently holds the position of the 22nd Chief of the Naval Staff. The appointment of the new Naval Chief falls under the purview of the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

As per details, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf holds the most senior position within the top ranks, followed by Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Operations Vice Admiral Awais Ahmad Bilgrami. Vice Admiral Abdul Samad, Commander Naval Strategic Forces, ranks third, while Vice Admiral Raja Rabnawaz, Commander Coastal Areas, holds the fourth position. The fifth candidate in concern is Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi, the Pakistan Fleet Commander.