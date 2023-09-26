Winds of change start blowing for PTI?

ISLAMABAD - Some recent developments have given rise to assumptions that perhaps there is some major breakthrough in the already soured relations between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and powers-that-be. Social media is also rife with speculations that powerful quarters have begun to show some flexibility for the party of imprisoned politician Imran Khan that is facing hard time after May 9 riots. At least three incidents provide support to such beliefs. Last week, a local anti-terrorism court in Lahore gave post-arrest bail to nine PTI leaders and activists, mostly women, in a case of attacking the Jinnah House, which also serves as the corps commander’s residence. Former PTI MNA Rubina Jamil, and social media activist Sanam Javed are prominent among them. Other good news for PTI is that Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the transfer of former prime minister Khan from Attock jail to Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. The court has also directed the jail authorities to provide the chairman PTI with better class facilities as per his entitlement. Earlier, better class facilities were not available in the jail located in the Attock jail. At the same time, pro-PTI YouTuber and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan has returned home safely after remaining missing for more than four months. All this happened at a time when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is under fire within and outside his party for his statement seeking strict accountability of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa, ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed and two ex-chief justices of Pakistan for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to oust him from power in 2017. Critics say that his remarks have been taken critically within the ranks of the military establishment. Seasoned politician Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed opened another Pandora’s Box on Monday when he talked about the possibility of a deal between Khan and the establishment and called such an arrangement the “mother of all deals”. Senator Syed, who is considered very close to military circles, called for a political reconciliation and said that this was the only way to take the country forward. He said that the country couldn’t tolerate further confrontation and added that any party including PTI could not be kept out of the contest if they wanted credible elections. Former information minister Mohammad Ali Durrani has recently held a meeting with President Arif Alvi for opening a dialogue between the PTI and the military establishment. He in a statement has also said that some confidence building measures (CBMs) would be taken for a broader political reconciliation. In the light of given facts, it is likely that PTI may get some relief with regard to a crackdown on its leaders and workers in the days ahead but the party is still in hot waters. The police have re-arrested those party women who had been released on bail by the anti-terrorism court, according to some unconfirmed reports. There are no prospects of a smooth sailing for the party in the upcoming polls. The chances for the PTI to make its way to power corridors still remain slim.