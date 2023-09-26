Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Winter season commences in Kaghan Valley with snowfall

APP
September 26, 2023
KAGHAN   -  The picturesque landscapes of Kaghan Valley on Monday began their transformation into a winter wonderland as snowfall on the towering peaks of the region signals the arrival of the cold season. The popular tourist destination of Naran also experienced light snow in its hilly terrain, marking the official commencement of the chilly season.

This natural beauty attracted tourists to flock to eye-catching locations such as Babusar Top, Malka Parbat, Lake Saiful- Mulook, and Makra Top to witness the snow-covered beauty firsthand. 

Following the snowfall, Kaghan Valley underwent a remarkable transformation, with its natural beauty accentuated by the spotless white landscape. However, in the plains of Mansehra, clear and sunny weather prevails, offering a sharp contrast to the snowy heights of the upper regions that remain shrouded in clouds.

Last night’s heavy rainfall also knocked on the door of winter in district Abbottabad where temperatures have been considerably dropped. Another spell of rain and snowfall is also expected in the upper parts of the Hazara division which will bring a drastic change in weather.

APP

