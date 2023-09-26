YourNest Pakistan hosts grand launch event in Karachi

KARACHI-YourNest Pakistan hosted the YourNest Pakistan Launch Event on in Karachi. The event, attended by distinguished guests, marked a significant milestone for YourNest Pakistan as it introduced Australia’s leading property development companies and announced their visionary plans for Pakistan.

The event was hosted by Mr Shaan Zaidi, Founder and Group Executive Director, YourNest Group. Notable among the attendees were Mr MA Qureshi, Federal Minister of Education, Mr Abdullah Hussain Haroon, the former Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Nations, and Ms Sultana Siddiqui, a renowned businesswoman and media personality. YourNest Group, with a track record of delivering residential housing projects valued at over AU $600 million, showcased their commitment to the region. Additionally, they revealed their ambitious pipeline of projects worth AU $1.1 billion. YourNest Group has emerged as one of the fastest-growing development companies in Northwest Sydney. In a bid to create a positive impact in Pakistan, YourNest Group also announced their intention to launch social impact programmes in the country, aligning with their vision for sustainable growth.

The event witnessed engaging speeches by esteemed federal and provincial ministers, including Mr Younus Dhaga, Mr Mubeen Jumani, and Mr Shafqat Jamote, who emphasised the promising prospects YourNest Pakistan brings to the real estate sector. Furthermore, the event introduced the dynamic leadership of YourNest Pakistan, featuring Mr Shafiq Musavi, the newly appointed Executive Director, and Mr Zain Qureshi, the Chief Executive Officer of YourNest Group. YourNest Pakistan’s grand launch event underscored the organisation’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and transformative real estate development in Pakistan. With a commitment to fostering growth, YourNest Pakistan is set to leave an indelible mark on the landscape of the nation.