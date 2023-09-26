Zahid Hussain Shar posted as DG HDA

HYDERABAD-The Sindh Government has posted BS-19 Zahid Hussain Shar as the Director General of the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) after keeping the post vacant for over 16 months. According to a notification issued on Monday, the Additional Secretary Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities had been posted against the vacant office of DG HDA with immediate effect. Muhammad Sohail Khan was the last full-time DG of the authority before he was transferred to Malir Development Authority on May 20, 2022.

The seat remained vacant for less than 3 weeks until former Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro was given the additional charge of the DG HDA on June 9, 2022. Soomro continued to serve in that additional position until he was transferred to Karachi on September 7 for almost 15 months.

Khan was again posted as the DG HDA on July 11 but his transfer order was withdrawn a few days later.