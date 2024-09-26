12 injured in Quetta motorcycle bomb blast

QUETTA - At least 12 people including two policemen were wounded on Wednesday in a near a police patrolling unit on Quetta’s Eastern Bypass.

According to police sources, the explosion took place near Barakzai Town when a vehicle from the Khaliq Shaheed police station was on routine patrol.

Immediately after the blast, police and other law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Police sources reported that a destroyed motorcycle was found near the blast site, indicating that the explosive device was planted in the motorcycle.

The Bomb Disposal Squad was called in to investigate the nature and intensity of the explosives used in the attack on the police party. The injured policemen were identified as Constable Nematullah, and Police driver Abdul Qayoom. Further investigations were underway.