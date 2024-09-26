6 high officials transferred, posted

LAHORE: - The provincial government Wednesday through a notification swapped the positions of six high rank officials belonging to grade 20 to 21. According to the notification, Secretary to Ombudsman, PunjabSyed Tahir Raza Hamdani BS-21 was transferred and posted as secretary to Government of the Punjab, Information & Culture Department, against a vacant post, relieving Dr. Shahinshah Faisal Azim (BS-20), Director General Public Relations, Punjab (DGPR), of additional charge of the post. The post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Information & Culture Department shall remain upgraded.

from BS-20 to BS-21 as personal to Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani as long as it is held by him.

Kaiser Saleem (BS-20), awaiting posting in Services & General Administration Department, Government of the Punjab has posted as Secretary to Ombudsman, Punjab, with immediate effect, after the transfer of Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani.

Kahlid Nazir (BS-20), Special Secretary, School Education Department, Government of the Punjab has been transferred, with immediate effect and posted as Secretary to Government of the Punjab, School Education Department, against a vacant post.

MuhaIqbal (BS-20), Special Secretary (Operations), Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, Government of the Punjab has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, School Education Department, following the transfer of the previous incubment of the post Khalid Nazir transferred.

Shahainshah Faisal Azim (BS-20), Director General, Public Relations Punjab has been transferred and posted as Executive Director, Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR), following the transfer of Ghulam Saghir Shahid (BS-20).

GHULAM SAGHIR SHAHID Ghulam Saghir Shahid(BS-20), Executive Director, Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) is hereby transferred, and posted as Director General, Public Relations, Punjab, replacing Dr. Shahinshah Faisal Azim.