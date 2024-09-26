82 new cases of dengue reported

LAHORE - The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Wednesday that 82 new cases of Dengue were recorded across the province in the last 24 hours. Among the total cases, 69 cases are just reported in Rawalpindi only. While 04 cases were reported from Lahore and 2 from Chakwal. One each case of dengue was reported from Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha and Sahiwal. Over the past week, 459 new cases of dengue virus infections were identified, bringing the total number of cases in Punjab in 2024 to 1245. A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reassured the public that the department has made all necessary arrangements.

for dengue prevention, with government hospitals well-stocked with necessary medicines, including treatments for Dengue.

In response to the rising number of cases, the Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to help prevent the spread of the virus. They emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation with health teams actively working to control the outbreak.

Additionally, the department has provided a free helpline (1033) for those seeking treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints related to Dengue. Health officials stressed that vigilance and proactive measures were crucial in containing the virus’s spread across the province.