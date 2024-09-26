Annual capacity test for Sahiwal coal-fired power plant completed

ISLAMABAD - The annual capacity test for the Sahiwal coal-fired power plant, a flagship CPEC project, has been successfully completed. Demonstrating its reliability and efficiency, the plant, operated by Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy Pvt. Limited, exceeded its allocated capacity of 1243.517MW by achieving a remarkable output of 1245.3MW during a rigorous six-hour full-load continuous test, said a statement issued here.

The capacity test was overseen by officials from key governmental and regulatory bodies, including the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G), the National Power Control Center (NPCC), and the National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC). The event highlighted the exceptional performance of the Sahiwal Power Plant, which has been in commercial operation since October 28, 2017. Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy Pvt. Limited was represented by a team led by Chief Engineer Wu Xiaolong, Director of Operations Gao Guangxin, and other senior officials, including Chen Han and Xu Huabin. Their collective expertise ensured the plant met and surpassed performance benchmarks.

The successful completion of the capacity test has drawn widespread praise from government officials and industry leaders alike. NPCC officials commended Huaneng Shandong Ruyi for maintaining exemplary operational standards, emphasizing the plant’s role in providing both active and reactive power to meet national grid demands. Officials from the Yousafwala and Kasowal grid stations acknowledged the positive impact of the Sahiwal Power Plant on grid stability, which has contributed significantly to the reliability of electricity supply in the region.

“This achievement not only underscores the technical capabilities of our team but also highlights our commitment to providing stable and reliable power to the national grid,” said Wu Xiaolong, Chief Engineer of Huaneng Shandong Ruyi. “We are dedicated to continuous improvement and ensuring that we meet the energy needs of Pakistan efficiently.” The government’s recognition of the Sahiwal power plant as the most reliable and stable facility in the load center further emphasizes its critical role in the country’s energy landscape. The plant has consistently demonstrated its ability to perform under pressure, maintaining its output levels even after seven years of operation.