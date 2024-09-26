Army, Navy, Punjab Reds dominate in National Junior Hockey C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan Army, Navy and Punjab Reds kicked off their Championship campaigns with convincing wins in the 37th National Junior Hockey Championship started on Wednesday at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Ground, Islamabad. Sixteen teams and over 300 young athletes, all eager to showcase their talent in the competition organized by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). On the first day, Pakistan Army secured a 6-1 victory over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A. Awaisullah and Muhammad Awais each netted two goals, driving Army’s success. In another one-sided encounter, Punjab Reds overwhelmed Sindh by 9-1. Adeel Afzal, Ali Taj, and Shahid Akash scored two goals each to lead Punjab Reds to victory. In the third match, Pakistan Navy delivered an attacking masterclass, overpowering the Pakistan Education Board (PEB) 12-2. Muhammad Usman was the star, scoring four goals, while Muhammad Atif added three, playing a crucial role in Navy’s impressive win. The final match of the day between Islamabad and Punjab Yellow ended in a 1-1 draw. Punjab’s Ali Azam scored via a penalty corner in the first quarter to give his side the lead. However, Islamabad’s Sikandar Zubair equalized in the third quarter with a well-placed field goal. The quarterfinals of the championship will take place on October 2, with the semifinals on October 4 and the final set for October 5.