Bahawalnagar court awarded death sentence to husband

BAHAWALNAGAR - The District and Sessions Judge Bahawalnagar on Wednesday ordered the death penalty for the main accused in the high-profile murder case from the Donga Bonga Walikot police station jurisdiction. According to the police, the judge Shahzeb Saeed sentenced the husband Rab Nawaz to death and imposed a fine of Rs5 lac for the crime of killing his wife, Amina over a domestic dispute nine months ago. The fine amount will be paid to the heirs of the deceased as compensation. This verdict comes after a thorough investigation and trial in the case which has drawn significant attention in the local community.