CM Maryam directs establishment of IT City, Safari Park in Faisalabad

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a meeting at the Commissioner’s Office Faisalabad on Wednesday. Assembly members and ticket-holders of PML-N participated in the meeting which agreed on the proposal to build Pakistan’s second IT City and Safari Park in Faisalabad after Lahore. The CM Maryam Nawaz said, “The next IT city and international standard safari park will be built in Faisalabad. Metro bus project will be built in Faisalabad city from next year.” The Chief Minister directed to establish an international standard safari park in Faisalabad. The CM was given a detailed briefing on ongoing health, education, roads, infrastructure and municipal services projects as well as about law and order situation in Faisalabad Division. The CM directed to keep full control and strict monitoring on the price of bread and flour as well as food items. She directed the administration and police officials to set up an open court to redress public complaints and issues. During the meeting, she directed Secretary C&W over the phone to upgrade Faisalabad Sheikhupura Road. She directed to further improve health facilities in Faisalabad division and said that whoever lives in Punjab is her responsibility. The CM said, “In my mind there is no discrimination of any kind. PHA and WASA institutions will be established across Punjab. Primary health centres across Punjab are being revamped on international standards and necessary machinery will also be provided. Officers go to the field and monitor the prices of essential edibles and keep a strict vigil on everything. Districts will be provided trained manpower under Punjab Regulatory Authority. The removal of encroachments will significantly increase the beauty of the city. The number of field hospitals and Clinics on Wheels will be further increased. We will provide resources for solving sewage and drainage problems in the districts.” Assembly members and ticket-holders paid tribute to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for carrying out ‘Suthra Punjab’, drainage, removal of encroachments and roads upgradation projects across Punjab. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the district administration to improve coordination with the assembly members. The Chief Minister said that more funds will be given for the completion of DHQ Chiniot. During the briefing, the Chief Minister was told that the highest fee collection was done in Faisalabad. More than 30% of Union Councils of Faisalabad have completed 100 percent sanitation work. 22447 applications have been received from Faisalabad for ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program. Faisalabad Safe City will be completed by next June. Faisalabad Ring Road has been completed. Upgradation of Faisalabad division roads is in final stages of completion. Parks and grounds are being built on the lands being evacuated from the land grabbers. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was apprised about “KPIs” of police and performance of Faisalabad Division administration. The Chief Minister while directing to increase patrolling and combing operations to eliminate criminal gangs, asserted that preemptive policing should be undertaken to eliminate crimes across Punjab. She directed to undertake a strict crackdown against the drug sellers and should not find a place to hide in Punjab. The people should be satisfied that a police force is always present for their safety.