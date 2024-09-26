CM Maryam warns CM Gandapur of harsh response to law break

Says those arrested in May 9 cases are living in distress.

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday launched the biggest agriculture graduate internship program in the history of Pakistan at Faisalabad University of Agriculture. A scholarship of 60,000 rupees per month will be given to 1,000 agriculture graduates. The chief minister distributed appointment letters among the agriculture graduate students. She also met the teachers and students of the University of Agriculture.

The CM went to the students and inquired about the selection on merit. Students also took selfies with her. She congratulated the student Anila Hussain who recited Naat Rasul Maqbool (SAW) by getting up from her seat. The CM while addressing said, “Thanks be to Almighty Allah that today we are starting the implementation of Pakistan’s biggest historic Kisan package. Having actually worked on the Kisan package, the students being here and receiving the internship letter is proof that the implementation of the Kisan package has started in a very short period of time. When someone exploits the youth, politics gets defamed. Politics is part of life.”

The chief minister also stated that those who champion youth rights should stand up and answer whether any young person has secured a job on merit in the last six years. “I broke from tradition, faced the displeasure of my party, and 95 percent of my cabinet consists of young individuals. They are educated and hardworking, and their efforts are why they are here today. My ministers represent the people, not just the PML-N. In just six months, this project has been launched, creating employment opportunities for the community.”

The chief minister added, “As soon as I took office, I received a message from a farmer about the dangers of using manual cutters. We’ve decided to create a mechanism for providing modern machinery to farmers. Agricultural machinery centers will be established in every district, offering equipment for rent. Do not support leaders who take advantage of you, incite violence, or encourage you to attack memorials for martyrs. Their own children are abroad, yet they ask Pakistani youth to abandon their responsibilities and protest daily. Those arrested in the May 9 cases are living in distress.

One Chief Minister broke the windows of a bus with an AK-47; we must address the ongoing violence and terrorism in your province. Maryam Nawaz Sharif will not allow the people of Punjab to become terrorists. Your own citizens are suffering from hunger and disease; focus on them. Punjab operates under law and order.

When two police officers concluded their rally on schedule, I immediately requested details from the concerned DPO about any crimes. What lesson is a Chief Minister teaching the youth by making such accusations against me at a meeting? Ignoring one’s responsibilities while fixating on vandalism is criminal negligence.” The CM said, “I don’t have time for rallies and humiliating anyone. If Allah Almighty has given you a responsibility then fulfill it. By driving one-way vehicles on the highway, they endangered the lives of thousands of people. If you break the law by coming to the border of Punjab, you will get a harsh response. All their rallies have failed due to the relief being given to the people.

Opponents started getting angry over the relief given in our electricity bills. God willing, Punjab will develop by leaps and bounds. I pray that Allah Almighty gives wisdom and understanding to my opponents to fulfill their responsibilities. Terrorism and misbehavior cannot provide youth a job. There is a government in Punjab that thinks about the people of Punjab. God willing, in five years, Punjab will become a developed province. I am proud of the youth who got the agriculture graduates internship and your parents will be proud of you too.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized, “I assure you that none of these youths were hired through recommendations; all were selected purely on merit. This level of transparency was unprecedented in the past. Approximately 1,000 young people have been employed at a salary of Rs. 60,000 per month. People often expect that connections should ease their way into jobs, but I promise that as long as I hold this office, merit will never be compromised. Today, a foreign ambassador asked Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif about the political chaos. I want to ask the youth: do you want a Pakistan filled with abusive language and false accusations?”

She acknowledged the financial burdens young people face while pursuing their degrees, stating that the purpose of the internship program is to provide financial support. “During the interview process, no political considerations influenced hiring; the criteria were strictly merit-based. An MPA mentioned seeing a vehicle from our Clinic on Wheels parked in front of the opposition camp. I thought to myself, as the Chief Minister of Punjab, if I prioritize political affiliations when providing services, what will I say to Allah?”

CM Maryam Nawaz further commented, “It would be easy for me to hold a meeting in another province or incite chaos. My opponents lack constructive agendas and only spew negativity. While a system built on disbelief can function, a system of oppression cannot, as it is founded on lies.”

She continued, “Wherever I go, I meet patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We launched a heart surgery program to benefit over 15,000 children, and within a week, more than 100 surgeries were performed, many on patients from KPK. The KPK government’s only priority seems to be spreading chaos in other provinces. I am not deterred by the opposition’s slogans, and I will always speak the truth. During Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, we discussed GDP growth and development, but now the focus is merely on who can insult whom the loudest. Is this the Pakistan the youth want for themselves? I spend every moment in my office working to make things easier for you.”

She stated, “Has any government taken steps to protect girls before today? We have established virtual police stations to ensure their safety. With initiatives like Safe City and Pink Button, you can access government assistance during difficult times. We received over 5,000 applications for the internship program, from which 1,000 were selected, all under the age of 25 and primarily from agricultural universities. I’m particularly pleased that 25% of them are girls. You serve as the vital link between me and the farmers. Next year, we will launch the largest Kisan package in Punjab’s history, worth Rs 400 billion. Punjab is the biggest food basket in Pakistan.

This year, the government has decided not to purchase wheat, as it typically buys from mafias and commission agents rather than directly from farmers. This process is rife with corruption, with each bag of Bardana sold for thousands, and farmers rarely receive the fixed rates set by the government. By eliminating this corruption, we’ve significantly reduced the price of bread. In no other province except Punjab does bread cost only 12 or 13 rupees. I urge my team to support those who must manage their households on 30,000 rupees. Punjab is the only province in Pakistan where inflation has consistently declined over the past six months. We will provide interest-free loans of 150,000 rupees to small farmers. We’ve received one million applications for the Kisan Card, with 350,000 farmers deemed eligible and cards already distributed.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif continued, “Kisan cards will be activated from October 15. The message to farmers is clear: plant wheat without fear; I will protect you. If profits go to commission agents and mafias, bread prices will rise. I aim to support farmers while keeping bread affordable for the poor. Our goal is to ensure that farmers receive loans without exploitation. We’ve launched the green tractor scheme, where the government will subsidize 1 million rupees on tractors worth 4 million for small farmers. Thanks to our efforts, farmers have complete trust in the Punjab government, Nawaz Sharif, and myself. Farmers know they will receive loans and machinery. It’s easy to shout slogans in support of farmers, but no one has taken real steps for their prosperity until now.

We’ve received over 800,000 applications for the Apna Chhat Apna Ghar scheme. Agricultural malls are being built in Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, and other cities, providing all facilities under one roof for farmers. We are also close to establishing an agricultural bank, which will be launched soon, and we’re working on solarizing tubewells.”